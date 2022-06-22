Society Court reduces prison sentence for former Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung The People’s Court of Hanoi on June 22 lowered the prison sentence for former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung in a case related to the purchase of Redoxy-3C to treat polluted lakes in the city.

Society Da Nang enhances friendship, cooperation with Lao localities Secretary of the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang hosted a reception on June 22 for newly-appointed Consul General of Laos in Da Nang Souphanh Hadaoheuang.

Society Man arrested in Da Nang for smuggling endangered species Police in the central city of Da Nang arrested a 33-year old man on June 22 for violating “regulations on the protection of endangered, precious and rare animals”.

Society Man jailed for abusing freedom, democratic rights The People’s Court of Ham Tan district in the south central province of Binh Thuan sentenced a man to three years in prison on June 22 for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, and the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the 2017 Penal Code.