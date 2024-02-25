Travel Infographic Hue ranks 8th among world’s top 25 cultural destinations for 2024 The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations awards from the world’s leading online travel platform, TripAdvisor, put the former imperial capital of Hue in 8th spot in the top 25 Cultural Destinations in the world for 2024.

Travel Infographic Ha Long Bay among world’s leading natural and trending destinations According to the 2024 list of the world’s top 25 destinations from online travel platform TripAdvisor, Vietnam’s World Natural Heritage Site Ha Long Bay ranked second in the top 25 nature destinations and third in the 25 trending destinations worldwide.

Travel Infographic Hanoi honoured in two categories of TripAdvisor awards Hanoi has been honoured in two categories of the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024 from TripAdvisor - the world’s largest travel guidance platform.