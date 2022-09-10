90s girl adds flair to traditional mooncakes with artistic crust
-
With dexterous hands and plenty of creativity, Nguyen Thi Thuy Duong, 27, residing in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan district, has become an Internet sensation for making unique mooncake crusts that feature cultural images of Vietnam. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
-
Prep time for each cake is different. A simple design may take Duong only about 5 minutes to complete, while some complex ones with many details require 20-40 minutes. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
-
In addition to making mooncakes, Duong runs some baking classes. She hopes to launch a non-profit workshop in the coming time to teach those people who share her passion for art and baking. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
-
She believes that folk paintings, people and landscapes are familiar images for many, so she aspires to use her talents to create products that can evoke a sense of closeness. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
-
With her artistic talent and love for Vietnamese culture, Duong introduces traditional paintings, characters and tools of Vietnam through the mooncakes. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
-
She receives a lot of positive feedback from customers, with many of them saying that the cakes are almost too beautiful to eat. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)