A visit to the land of martial arts
The Tay Son Thuong Dao historical relic complex in An Khe township is a well-known land of martial arts in Gia Lai province. The place holds the key to traditional martial arts that trace their roots back to the Tay Son period in the 18th century. The land chosen by the Tay Son Dynasty (1776 - 1802) for recruiting soldiers has now become a significant heritage site.
Master Thai Minh Quang teaches his disciples a famous move from the Bach Long martial arts sect. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Generations of masters and disciples from the Bach Long martial arts sect offer incense at the Tay Son - Tam Kiet (Three Great Heroes in Tay Son) Temple. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Master Ha Nhat Linh oversees the practice of another signature move from the Bach Long martial arts sect. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bach Long martial art disciples practice at the An Khe School. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bach Long is a form of traditional martial arts that inherits its essence from the Tay Son martial arts of the Tay Son Thuong Dao region. (Photo: VNP/VNA)