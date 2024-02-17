A visit to the land of martial arts

The Tay Son Thuong Dao historical relic complex in An Khe township is a well-known land of martial arts in Gia Lai province. The place holds the key to traditional martial arts that trace their roots back to the Tay Son period in the 18th century. The land chosen by the Tay Son Dynasty (1776 - 1802) for recruiting soldiers has now become a significant heritage site.