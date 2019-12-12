About 100 firms join Vietnam International Fashion Fair 2019
The Vietnam International Fashion Fair (VIFF) 2019 officially opened at Hanoi's Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hanoi on December 11, attracting about 100 leading garment-textile firms.
A booth of Duc Giang Corporation at the Vietnam International Fashion Fair 2019 (Photo: VNA)
The event, covering nearly 3,000 sq.m, is jointly held by the Vietnam Exhibition and Fair Centre JSC (VEFAC) and Vietnam Textile and Garment Group (VINATEX), Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (LEFASO), and N Group.
The fair features more than 150 booths showcasing famous fashion brands in garments and textiles, leather footwear, and cosmetics and beauty care services. Renowned domestic businesses in garments and textiles, such as Viet Tien, Duc Giang, Garment 10, Hoa Tho, and Phong Phu garment corporations, also attended at the event.
The event, which runs until December 15, is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors.
The annual fair is an opportunity for domestic and international fashion businesses to meet and seek partners, while providing a platform for enterprises and designers to introduce their products to customers.
For years, the VIFF, which is a traditional activity of Vietnam fashion industry, has contributed to the sector’s development and supported businesses in boosting both exports and trade within the domestic market./.