Representatives kick of the website of the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET). (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-War Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Steering Committee 701) and the radio and television centre under the Ministry of Defence on August 1 launched an action month for victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (AO).

On this occasion, the website of the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) was also inaugurated to promptly inform the efforts of Vietnam and its peace-loving friends in the world in overcoming the post-war consequences of toxic chemicals on the environment and people.

Performance at the launching ceremony (Photo: qdnd.vn)

At the launching ceremony, photos about the work of overcoming the consequences of toxic chemicals, and support to AO victims were put on display. Nearly 100 billion VND (4.21 million USD) was raised for the victims at the event.

According to the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, the US Army sprayed 80 million liters of toxic chemicals on the South of Vietnam between 1961 and 1971. Some 4.8 million Vietnamese people were exposed to AO/dioxin, and about 3 million people became victims./.