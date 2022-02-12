Action plan to help with implementation of national green growth strategy
To help carry out the national green growth strategy, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is making a national action plan on green growth for 2021 - 2030 to be submitted to the Prime Minister this April.
The plan is critical to ensuring the targets, orientations, and tasks set in the national strategy are feasible and implemented effectively.
Le Viet Anh, Director of the ministry’s Department of Science, Education, Natural Resources and Environment, cited the PM’s decision which approved the national green growth strategy for 2021 - 2030 with a vision to 2050 as stating that green growth helps promote economic restructuring in tandem with the growth model reform and improvement of the country’s competitiveness and resilience to external shocks. It is also useful to implementing the socio-economic development strategy for 2021 - 2030, the national planning system, and sectoral development strategies.
Workers produce solar panels at the factory of the Canadian Solar Manufacturing Vietnam Co. Ltd in the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)Besides, green growth is important to achieving sustainable development, directly contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions towards an economy of carbon neutrality in the long term, centres on the people, and helps ease human vulnerability to climate change.
Green growth encourages a responsible lifestyle, the formation of a civilised and modern society in harmony with the nature, along with investment in advanced technology, digital transformation, and smart and sustainable infrastructure. It also creates momentum for private investment to play an increasing role in a green economy, according to the PM’s decision.
Anh noted the action plan drafting board and compilation group have been working together on the approach and orientation for making the plan so as to carry out green growth solutions and tasks while ensuring feasibility in the monitoring and assessment of the strategy implementation.