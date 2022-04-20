The resolution sets the target of revamping the growth model and improving productivity, quality, competitiveness, self-reliance, adaptation and resilience of the national economy.



Accordingly, labour productivity is projected to grow more than 6.5 percent annually, and the gap of national competitiveness with other ASEAN countries, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, will be narrowed by 2025, especially in terms of institutions, infrastructure and human resources.



Among 35,000 cooperatives set by the end of 2025, more than 3,000 will utilise high technologies in production and consumption, and 50 percent of agricultural cooperatives set up connectivity with businesses in value chains.



To fulfill the targets, the resolution specifies major tasks and solutions, with the first group of tasks focusing on restructuring public investment, State budget, credit organisations and public non-business units./.

VNA