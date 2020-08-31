Activities held in Cambodia, Cuba to mark 75th National Day
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh offers incense at the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Monument on August 31 (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on August 31 held a ceremony to lay a wreath at the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Monument on the occasion of the 75th National Day (September 2).
The event saw the presence of the embassy’s staff, representatives from the Khmer – Vietnam Association, and the Vietnamese business community in Cambodia.
As part of chains of activities on the occasion, the embassy organised many events, including a friendship football tournament.
The Consulate General of Vietnam in Preah Sihanouk province has coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia to receive donations, including rice, masks and antiseptic solution from Mekong Delta Can Tho city’s Party Committee, authorities and people to support Vietnamese families in Cambodia who are in extremely difficult circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, on August 30, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba hosted a ceremony to celebrate the 75th National Day, bringing together representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country, Vietnamese enterprises operating in Cuba.
In his speech at the event, Ambassador Le Thanh Tung thanked international friends, including Cuban friends for their support during Vietnam’s national liberation struggles.
He expressed his belief that despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam and Cuba will take practical measures to further tighten the cooperation and special solidarity between the two Parties, Governments and people./.