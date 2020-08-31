Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).
VNA

  • Hang Bong Street in downtown Hanoi is painted red with flags celebrating National Day. (Photo: VNA)

  • Streets of Hanoi are dazzled with flags to celebrate National Day (Photo: VNA)

  • In an alley in downtown Hanoi, every household hangs flags to celebrate National Day (Photo: VNA)

  • Hoang Dieu street in downtown Hanoi is decorated to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (Photo: VNA)

  • Banners are put up along the road in front of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

  • Flags are hung to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (Photo: VNA)

  • Banners are hung to celebrate National Day on Dien Bien Phu Street in front of the Vietnam History Museum. (Photo: VNA)

  • Banners are put up along Doc Lap road to celebrate National Day (Photo: VNA)

  • Ngo Gia Tu Street in Long Bien district is decorated with flags and flowers to celebrate the 75th National Day. (Photo: VNA)

