Business Petrol prices continue to drop Petrol prices continued to be adjusted down in the latest adjustment made on September 21 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.

Business Bac Ninh takes actions to raise position in electronics value chains With a view to becoming Vietnam’s leading manufacturing centre of electronic products, the northern province of Bac Ninh has taken a lot of concerted and flexible measures, focusing on high-value segments such as smartphones, electronic devices, and components.

Business Garment sector's local procurement rate up but challenges ahead The textile and garment industry's local procurement reached a record high rate of 57 % in the first eight months of this year, approaching the target of 60% set for 2025, Le Tien Truong, chairman of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), said.