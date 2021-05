COVID-19 testing in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 , including 19 local infections and three imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the last six hours to 12:00 on May 12, according to the Ministry of Health.The imported cases were quarantined upon their arrival in the south central coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.All of the locally infected patients are found in quarantined sites or sealed-off areas, and there are no new hotbeds The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam stood at 3,593 as of 12:00 on May 12.So far, up to 2,618 patients have recovered. Among those still under treatment, 25 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 17 others twice, and 25 thrice, said the ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration.There are 67,877 people under quarantine nationwide at present./.