Health 33 new local COVID-19 infections recorded, all in quarantined, sealed-off areas Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19, including 33 local infections and one imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the 12 hours as of 6am on May 12, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: 30 cases reported on May 11 afternoon Vietnam documented 30 cases of COVID-19 during the past six hours to 6pm on May 11, with three imported cases and 27 cases among people being quarantined, according to the Health Ministry.