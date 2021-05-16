Health Vietnam reports new COVID-19 death An 89-year-old female COVID-19 patient has died due to her underlying conditions, announced the sub-committee for treatment under the National Steering Board on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 15.

Health Vietnam reports additional 18 COVID-19 infections The Ministry of Health announced 18 new COVID-19 infections over the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 15, including two imported cases and 16 in quarantine facilities.

Health Vietnam records 20 new COVID-19 cases on May 15 morning As many as 20 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on May 15, all of them in quarantine facilities, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Deputy PM orders maintaining readiness in pandemic fight Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 14 emphasised the spirit of readiness as COVID-19 would break out in the community anytime.