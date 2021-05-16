Additional six new COVID-19 cases logged over six hours
Vietnam reported six new COVID-19 cases, all detected in locked down areas and quarantine facilities, over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 16, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
A medical worker is collecting sample for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reported six new COVID-19 cases, all detected in locked down areas and quarantine facilities, over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 16, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Among the new cases, five were recorded in the Vietnam National Canner Hospital’s Tan Trieu facility, and one in Hung Yen province.
To date, the country has documented 2,655 domestically-transmitted infections and 1,461 imported cases. A total of 1,085 cases have been documented since the fourth COVID-19 wave hit the country on April 27.
The MoH’ Department of Medical Examination Management reported that among the patients, 46 have tested negative to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 26 twice, and 28 thrice. The number of recoveries is 2,668./.