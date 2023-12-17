Admiring Ho Chi Minh City while paragliding
-
Ground technicians carefully check safety measures before pilots and tourists take to the skies. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper)
-
Pilots and technicians help visitors don protective gear and instruct them on safety measures. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper)
-
After a safety check, visitors begin their flight with a pilot in control. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper)
-
To ensure safety, pilots are equipped with electronic devices to help with navigation, positioning, altitude, and wind speed at the take-off location, and radios for communication. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper)
-
Tourists consider the cost of a flight as being quite reasonable compared to the cost of paragliding overseas. They can also take free photos and receive a video of their flight. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper)