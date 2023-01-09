AFF Cup 2022: Vietnam, Indonesia vie for berth in finals
Vietnam and Indonesia will meet again tonight in the second leg of the AFF Cup 2022’s semi-finals, following a goalless draw in the first leg just three days earlier.
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Indonesia will meet again tonight in the second leg of the AFF Cup 2022's semi-finals, following a goalless draw in the first leg just three days earlier.
At the upcoming match set to take place at Hanoi's My Dinh stadium, Vietnam, which have yet to concede a single goal in the tournament so far, must win to advance.
Up to this point, the two squads are equal in terms of points. However, Indonesia is in an advantageous position thanks to the away goals rule.
Coach Park Hang-seo of Vietnam said this is a very important match and Vietnamese players have tried their best preparing for it. If Vietnam lose, this will be Park’s last match as the head coach of the national team. The strongest squad is likely to be deployed this time.
On the FIFA rankings, Vietnam is ranked 96th and Indonesia 151st./.