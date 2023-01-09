Culture - Sports Photo exhibition highlights youths with seas, islands A photo exhibition, entitled “Youths with homeland seas and islands”, opened at Dong A University in the central city of Da Nang on January 7.

Videos Traditional costume promotes cultural industry’s development Through centuries, Ao Dai (traditional long dress) has affirmed its values and boasted huge potential to boost the development of the cultural industry.

Culture - Sports Salonpas HCMC Marathon 2023 opens The Salonpas HCMC Marathon opened on January 7 in the Phu My Hung Urban Area of the country's southern economic hub with the participation of 10,000 local and foreign runners.