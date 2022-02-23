Culture - Sports Bangladeshi official impressed by Vietnam’s Tet Chairman of Bangladesh's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Muhammad Faruk Khan has expressed his impression on Vietnam’s culture, especially its tradition of celebrating the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Culture - Sports Exhibition in Canberra spotlights Vietnamese Tet celebrations An art exhibition aiming to promote Vietnamese people's tradition of welcoming the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival is being held in Canberra, Australia, attracting the attention of a large number of local residents.

Culture - Sports Hanoi utilises social resources to preserve intangible cultural heritages The capital city of Hanoi is mobilizing all resources to protect and promote the values of the city's intangible cultural heritage under a plan until 2025.