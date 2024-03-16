This passion for Vietnamese history propelled Oraiden to overcome language barriers, achieving remarkable academic success, including a perfect score in the Marx-Lenin political economy subject and winning accolades in a Vietnamese eloquence competition.

Taking advantage of his time in Vietnam, Oraiden extensively researches and learns about the history, culture, and people of Vietnam. This passion even led him to a role in a film about Vietnamese history called “Dao, pho and piano”, which gained attention from the public.

Every activity becomes an intriguing experience for the young man with a unique passion for history.

