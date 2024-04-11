☕ Afternoon briefing on April 11
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 11 visited China’s Shanghai Free-Trade Zone (SHFTZ) and met with leaders of the municipal People’s Congress and administration of Shanghai as well as the zone.
Hue, now on an official visit to China, was briefed on the development and outstanding achievements of the SHFTZ, special policies for the zone, as well as the practical experience in applying controlled pilot mechanisms. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 11 ordered ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies to focus on accelerating the drafting, submission, and issuance of detailed regulations and guidelines for implementing laws and ordinances passed by the National Assembly (NA).
Chairing a monthly Government law-making session to discuss the draft Law on Value-Added Tax (amended) and a plan to increase revenue sources and save regular budget spending in 2023, he applauded efforts by ministries and agencies in diligently preparing and presenting their proposals. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a monthly Government law-making session on April 11 to discuss the draft Law on Value-Added Tax (amended), and a plan to increase revenue sources and save regular budget spending in 2023.
In his opening remarks, Chinh stressed law building and institution perfection is one of the three strategic breakthroughs and a key task identified by the Government, noting that the Government has spent much time on building and perfecting institutions through organising 25 law-making sessions. Read full story
- Vietnamese peacekeeping forces are developing strongly, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s role in the world arena and demonstrating Vietnam’s efforts and commitments to joining UN peacekeeping operations and building global peace and security.
Recently, Vietnam handed decisions to sent another three officers to UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), raising the total number of Vietnamese peacekeeper deployed to UN missions to nearly 800. Read full story
- Vietnam is on the verge of seeing a massive influx of investments from the US, and stands ready to welcome the wave.
The Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company recently broke ground for its largest and most modern factory in the Asia Pacific region at the Huu Thanh Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta province of Long An. Read full story
- Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang led a Vietnamese delegation on a working visit to France from April 8 to 10 during which the two sides agreed to promote all areas of transport cooperation.
The delegation had meetings with French Minister with responsibility for transport Patrice Vergriete, agencies of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, and representatives of Airbus Group. Read full story
- The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 themed “Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development” kicked off in Hanoi on April 11, attracting 700 enterprises across the country and 16 foreign countries and territories.
The four-day event sees more than 450 booths and expects the visits by about 3,500 Vietnamese and international enterprises. Read full story
Vietnam National Brand Week 2024 contributes raise public awarness of Vietnam national brand (Photo: VNA)- The Vietnam National Brand Week 2024 will be held nationwide from April 15-21 to raise public awareness of Vietnam national brand and promote products recognised as national brands to domestic and international communities.
According to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETTRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), communication campaigns on Vietnam Brand Day, April 20, will be launched on mass media during the event. Read full story
- Representatives of Vietnam presented the country’s relations with Italy and the Asia-Pacific region’s growing importance, while attending a hearing of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies on April 10.
Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) Nguyen Hung Son and Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung were among the guests at the hearing, which focused on Italy and other European countries’ vision on the Indo-Pacific. Read full story
- A special musical programme is scheduled to take place in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on May 6 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).
The show, to be held at May 7 Square in Dien Bien Phu city, will be a national-level event directed by the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, said Tran Ly Ly, Acting Director of the Department of Performing Arts at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, at a regular press meeting on April 11./. Read full story