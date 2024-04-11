Politics Vietnamese FM pays official visit to Thailand Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn as part of his official visit to Thailand from April 10-12, where he is also co-chairing the 5th Meeting of the Vietnam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).

Politics Vietnamese embassies offer New Year greetings to Lao counterparts Delegations from Vietnamese embassies in Russia and Malaysia recently visited Lao embassies in the two countries to extend greetings on Laos's traditional New Year festival, the Bunpimay.

Politics Vietnam shares strategic knowledge about Indo-Pacific with Italy Representatives of Vietnam presented the country’s relations with Italy and the Asia-Pacific region’s growing importance, while attending a hearing of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies on April 10.

Politics PM urges issuance of detailed regulations for implementing laws, ordinances Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 11 ordered ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies to focus on accelerating the drafting, submission, and issuance of detailed regulations and guidelines for implementing laws and ordinances passed by the National Assembly (NA).