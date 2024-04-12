Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) stands ready to support cooperation between Vietnamese localities and China’s Yunnan province, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed at a law and policy forum held in Kunming city on April 12.

The forum on laws and policies to promote trade and investment ties between Vietnam and China was the second of its kind held within the Vietnamese legislative leader's six-day official visit, following the first in Shanghai.



- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue hosted receptions for leaders of several Chinese corporations in Kunming city, Yunnan province, on April 12 as part of his official visit to China.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (R) receives Chairman of Sunwah Group Jonathan Choi (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Chairman of Sunwah Group Jonathan Choi, the top legislator spoke highly of the group's 5-billion-USD investment in Vietnam, and welcomed the group to increase its presence in the country, especially at industrial parks in Lao Cai province.



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang is scheduled to pay an official visit to Cuba from April 14 to 16, aiming to continue reinforcing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnamese Ambassador Designate to Cuba Le Quang Long said the visit is taking place amid the continually enhanced traditional friendship and increasingly substantive cooperation between the two countries. Their fraternity, comprehensive cooperation, and mutual trust have been further strengthened and expanded in all aspects.



- United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his impression of Vietnam's economic growth, at a working session with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on April 11 in New York.

Participants at the working session (Photo: VNA)

The UN chief said he believes that Vietnam will complete its development goals despite recent challenges in the region.



- The 41st session of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee opened in Havana on April 11, seeking ways to expand and diversify bilateral economic relations in commensurate with the traditional political relationship between the two Parties, States, and peoples.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, who is co-chair of the committee, said that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always remember the special affection, strong support and help from the Cuban Party, State, and people to the Southeast Asian country's past struggle for liberation as well as its current nation building and development.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to keep a close watch on international and domestic gold prices, and put in place measures and tools in a timely and effective way to regulate the gold market in line with regulations.



The move is to ensure that the market operates in a stable, healthy, transparent, and efficient manner, and prevent the "goldisation" phenomenon in the national economy, the leader said while chairing a recent meeting on solutions to manage the gold market in the coming time, the Government Office said in a notice.



- Processing and manufacturing enterprises have forecast better performance in Quarter 2 despite global headwinds posed by conflicts and high production costs, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO)’s survey.



The GSO said more stringent requirements on quality, production process, information and green production will exert pressure on domestic businesses, but 82% of the surveyed firms expect their business will improve from Quarter 1, while only 18% anticipate more difficulties.



- The Vietnamese State always respects and protects the right to freedom of religion or belief for all, and does not discriminate against any based on religion or belief, affirmed Vice Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Nguyen Van Ky.



Vietnam is a country with ethnical and religious diversity. There are now more than 27 million religious followers, accounting for 27% of the total population, over 54,000 religious dignitaries, 144,000 religious assistants, and nearly 30,000 places of worship, Ky told a press meeting held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Hanoi on April 11./.