Politics State leader welcomes newly-accredited ambassadors of Belarus, Egypt President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his hope that Vietnam’s partnerships with Belarus and Egypt will grow while receiving the countries’ new ambassadors who came to present their credentials on April 13.

Politics Vietnamese, Canadian FMs seek ways to boost bilateral partnership Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly discussed measures to further deepen the Vietnam-Canada partnership during talks in Hanoi on April 13.

Politics Vietnamese agencies in France congratulate Laos on traditional New Year A delegation of Vietnamese representative agencies in France, led by Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang and his spouse, on April 12 visited and congratulated the Embassy of Laos in Paris on the occasion of Bunpimay Festival (traditional New Year of Laos) which will take place from April 14 – 16.

Politics PM sends greetings to Laos, Cambodia on traditional new year Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, extending his best wishes to them and the two peoples on the occasion of Laos’ Bun Pi May and Cambodia’s Chol Chnam Thmay new year festivals.