☕ Afternoon briefing on April 13
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 13.
-Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent greeting letters and flowers to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen on the occasion of the traditional New Year of Laos (Bunpimay) and Cambodia (Chol Chnam Thmay). Read full story
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talked on the phone with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, extending his best wishes to them and the two peoples on the occasion of Laos’ Bunpimay and Cambodia’s Chol Chnam Thmay new year festivals.
He also conveyed greetings from other Vietnamese leaders to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts. Read full story
-The official launch of the Stockholm 50 National Consultations in Vietnam was organised on April 13 in Hanoi by the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam, the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam.
UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen speaks at the event. (Photo: nguoiduatin.vn)The event aims to bring the views of the Vietnamese people to the global stage on the key challenges that people and the planet are facing. Read full story
-The National Press Festival opened at the Hanoi Museum on April 13, displaying outstanding publications in early 2022.
The event is held by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA) and the Hanoi People’s Committee in collaboration with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Read full story
-The first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot for children from 5 to under 12 years old, which arrived in Vietnam on April 8, will be administered to sixth-grade students in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 14, according to Assoc Prof. Dr. Duong Thi Hong, Vice Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).
Speaking at a press conference on April 13, Hong said that the vaccines, donated by the Australian Government, will be transported to other localities for the vaccination of children next week. Read full story
-Around 600,000 preschool students in all 30 urban and outlying districts and townships of Hanoi returned to school on April 13 after a year of online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the last group of students in the capital city to resume in-person learning. Read full story
-Salaries of Vietnamese employees in the first quarter of this year surged as compared to those of the previous quarter, according to Nguyen Trung Tien, Deputy General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO).
In the period, labourers in Ho Chi Minh City, and the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai received the highest incomes. Read full story
-Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed Resolution No. 54/NQ-CP dated April 12 issuing the Government’s action programme to implement the National Assembly’s resolution on economic restructuring plan for 2021-2025.
The resolution sets the target of revamping the growth model and improving productivity, quality, competitiveness, self-reliance, adaptation and resilience of the national economy. Read full story
-The 31st Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2022) was kicked off on April 13 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in conjunction with localities and agencies, under the theme “Step together in digitalised world.”
The hybrid event takes place in person at Hanoi International Exhibition Centre from April 13 – 16 while the virtual fair will run in a month, from April 13 to May 13, enabling foreign exhibitors to join remotely. Read full story
-The flag raising ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will take place at the My Dinh National Sports Complex in Hanoi on May 11 morning with the participation of about 400 delegates, according to the organising committee.
Accordingly, 50 Vietnamese delegates will join members of sport delegations, representatives of the embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam, domestic and foreign reporters at the event. Read full story
-The representative office of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines in Singapore on April 12 launched the “Fly Vietnam Airlines, Re-discover Vietnam” programme with the aim of introducing and promoting the country’s safe tourism in the post COVID-19 period.
This is the first among a series of events to be held by Vietnam Airlines and its partners over the world. After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the carrier has to date re-operated flights to many markets, and Singapore is the first market that it has resumed two-way services. Read full story/.