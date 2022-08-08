ASEAN 55 years of ASEAN: One Vision, One Identity, One Community Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son wrote an article entitled ’55 years of ASEAN: One Vision, One Identity, One Community’ on the 55th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2022).

Politics Cambodian military delegation visits Vietnam A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) led by Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the RCAF and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, is making an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics NA’s Q&A session to focus on public security, culture-sports-tourism matters Issues in the areas of public security and culture, sports and tourism will be the focus of the upcoming question-and-answer session of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 14th session on August 10, according to a freshly-released plan of the NA Standing Committee.

Politics 📝 OP-ED: Vietnam – core member in ASEAN’s development August 8, 2022, marks 55 years in a journey of formation and development of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Over the past more than five decades, ASEAN has become a community and a major economy in the world with extensive security-political and cultural-society cooperation. And Vietnam is always a proud responsible and active member with significant contributions to building an ASEAN Community as it is today.