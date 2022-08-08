☕ Afternoon briefing on August 8
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 8.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 8.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 8 described digital transformation as an important tool for the building of an independent and self-reliant economy and the extensive and effective integration into the world.
He made the remark while chairing the third meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation in Hanoi. Read full story
- Issues in the areas of public security and culture, sports and tourism will be the focus of the upcoming question-and-answer session of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 14th session on August 10, according to a freshly-released plan of the NA Standing Committee. Read full story
- A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) led by Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the RCAF and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, is making an official visit to Vietnam.
Following an official welcome for the Cambodian delegation on August 8 morning, Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), held talks with Lt. Gen. Hun Manet. Read full story
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised a ceremony in Hanoi on August 8 to fly the ASEAN flag in celebration of the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967) and 27th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the regional organisation (July 28, 1995). Read full story
- To celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8), the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the embassies of the ASEAN countries in Vietnam, opened an exhibition themed “ASEAN Cultural Colours” on August 8. Read full story
- The People’s Council of Hanoi has approved a resolution on middle-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period. Read full story
- Four member companies of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) have been named in the list of the top 50 listed firms in Vietnam in 2022 compiled by Forbes Vietnam.
They are Petrovietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas), PetroVietnam General Service Joint Stock Corporation (Petrosetco), PetroVietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Joint Stock Corporation (PVFCCo), and PetroVietnam Camau Fertilizer JSC. Read full story
- A programme linking the strength of Vietnam’s tourism opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 8, seeking ways to gain international tourism growth and comprehensive recovery of Vietnam’s tourism. Read full story
- A number of illegally-obtained cultural artefacts originating from Vietnam have been returned to the Southeast Asian nation by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The transfer took place at the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington last week in the presence of representatives from the US’s Department of State and Department of Homeland Security. Read full story
- KURROCK, the first Vietnamese rock band in Japan with five Vietnamese and one Japanese members, released their first music video (MV) “Vuot” on August 7, two years after they debuted.Read full story./.