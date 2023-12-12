Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse arrived in Hanoi at noon on December 12, starting their two-day state visit to Vietnam.

Politburo member, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (front, right) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong and his spouse. Read full story



- The Nhan dan (People) Newspaper has run an article by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping entitled "Building a China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future That Carries Strategic Significance And Writing Together a New Chapter in Our Modernisation Drive" on the thresholds of the Chinese leader’s state visit to Vietnam from December 12-13.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping 's article entitled "Building a China-Vietnam Community on Nhan dan Newspaper. (Screenshot of Nhan dan Newspaper)

In the article, CPC General Secretary and Chinese President Xi wrote that he will soon pay a state visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet on December 12 attended the Vietnam-Cambodia investment and trade promotion forum within the framework of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

Addressing the forum, Chinh stressed that ample room remains for Vietnam and Cambodia to boost their economic and trade ties, and called on businesses to continue their investment, contributing to consolidating and enhancing the traditional friendship between the two countries. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet on December 12 had a conversation with lecturers and students of the Foreign Trade University (FTU), one of the high-quality human resources training centre of Vietnam which has trained many Cambodian students.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet visit the Foreign Trade University in Hanoi on December 12. (Photo: VNA)

Chinh highlighted the close attachment, solidarity and cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, and expressed his hope that the youth of Vietnam and Cambodia will always remember the sacrifice by generations of Vietnamese and Cambodians for independence and freedom of each country as well as the friendship and solidarity between the two nations. Read full story



- The upgrade of the Vietnam - US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development will create a new impetus and an open corridor for further promoting bilateral ties in the future, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, he noted that since the two countries established their comprehensive partnership in 2013, bilateral relations have enjoyed breakthrough progress, generating many benefits for both peoples and contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. Read full story



- Substantive cooperation between China and Vietnam as well as the two countries’ relations are standing before more opportunities than challenges, according to Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo (Photo: VNA)

Xiong Bo made the assessment at his interview granted to the press on the threshold of the state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 12-13. Read full story



- Senior Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, received in Hanoi on December 11 a delegation from Japan’s Ministry of Defense, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and Sasakawa Peace Foundation led by Major General Shirai Ryoji, Director of the Department of Personnel and Training at the General Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Senior Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, receives a delegation from Japan’s Ministry of Defense, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Hanoi. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

At the reception, Thang highly appreciated the effective support of Japan’s Ministry of Defense and the JSDF through programmes on capacity enhancement, post-war consequence overcoming and marine security./. Read full story