☕ Afternoon briefing on December 12
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse arrived in Hanoi at noon on December 12, starting their two-day state visit to Vietnam.
The visit is made at the invitation of General
Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu
Trong and his spouse, and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van
Thuong and his spouse. Read full story
- The Nhan dan (People) Newspaper has run an article by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping entitled "Building a China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future That Carries Strategic Significance And Writing Together a New Chapter in Our Modernisation Drive" on the thresholds of the Chinese leader’s state visit to Vietnam from December 12-13.
In the article, CPC General Secretary and Chinese
President Xi wrote that he will soon pay a state visit to the Socialist
Republic of Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist
Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van
Thuong. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet on December 12 attended the Vietnam-Cambodia investment and trade promotion forum within the framework of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.
Addressing the forum, Chinh stressed that ample
room remains for Vietnam and Cambodia to boost their economic and trade ties,
and called on businesses to continue their investment, contributing to
consolidating and enhancing the traditional friendship between the two
countries. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet on December 12 had a conversation with lecturers and students of the Foreign Trade University (FTU), one of the high-quality human resources training centre of Vietnam which has trained many Cambodian students.
Chinh highlighted the close attachment, solidarity
and cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, and expressed his
hope that the youth of Vietnam and Cambodia will always remember the sacrifice
by generations of Vietnamese and Cambodians for independence and freedom of
each country as well as the friendship and solidarity between the two nations. Read full story
- The upgrade of the Vietnam - US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development will create a new impetus and an open corridor for further promoting bilateral ties in the future, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News
Agency, he noted that since the two countries established their comprehensive
partnership in 2013, bilateral relations have enjoyed breakthrough progress,
generating many benefits for both peoples and contributing to peace,
cooperation, and development in the region and the world. Read full story
- Substantive cooperation between China and Vietnam as well as the two countries’ relations are standing before more opportunities than challenges, according to Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.
Xiong Bo made the assessment at his interview
granted to the press on the threshold of the state visit to Vietnam by General
Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and
President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 12-13. Read full story
- Senior Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, received in Hanoi on December 11 a delegation from Japan’s Ministry of Defense, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and Sasakawa Peace Foundation led by Major General Shirai Ryoji, Director of the Department of Personnel and Training at the General Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.
At the reception, Thang highly appreciated the effective support of Japan’s Ministry of Defense and the JSDF through programmes on capacity enhancement, post-war consequence overcoming and marine security./. Read full story