– In order to effectively combat crimes, there is no other way than to strengthen cooperation, information sharing and unified actions among judicial and law enforcement agencies of countries in the region and around the world, stated Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at the 13th ASEAN - China Prosecutors-General Conference in Hanoi on December 6.

President Vo Van Thuong addresses the 13th ASEAN - China Prosecutors-General Conference in Hanoi on December 6 (Photo:VNA)

Along with benefits that the booming of science and technology bring, new kinds of crimes have emerged, including cyber scams and attacks to computer networks of governments and businesses, causing serious consequences and greatly affecting economic development as well as social safety and order in each country, President Thuong said.



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded priority be given to promoting economic growth and securing the best possible results for the aspects failing to meet targets this year.

PM Pham Minh Chinh addresses the Government’s regular meeting for November in Hanoi on December 6. (Photo: VNA)

He made the request while addressing the Government's regular meeting for November in Hanoi on December 6.



– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming official visit to Thailand will mark a new and important milestone in parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh has said.

In an interview granted the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents in Bangkok, Thanh noted that the trip, made at the invitation of President of the National Assembly of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, will last from December 7-10. It takes place at a time when Thailand successfully organised general elections in May and formed a new government. NA Chairman Hue is the first foreign legislative leader to visit Thailand in the new tenure of its parliament. Additionally, 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

- A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on archival cooperation for 2024 was signed at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 6 by Director of the State Archives and Records Department, Dang Thanh Tung, and Director of the National Archives Department under the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs Thongchanh Keosenhom.

Vietnam's State Archives and Records Department signs MoU on archival cooperation with Laos' National Archives Department (Photo: VNA)

The document affirms the long-term friendship and commitment to cooperation for development between the two archives agencies.



– A dialogue on overseas Vietnamese affairs and sending labourers abroad to work was jointly held by the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City on December 5.

The event, in both in-person and online forms, offered a venue for experts and representatives from diplomatic agencies, State management bodies, businesses, and Vietnamese communities abroad to share experiences towards building a widespread and sustainable support network and mechanisms that provide better support and protection for Vietnamese people living and working abroad.



– Vietnam’s rice exports this year to the end of November hit a record high since 1989 with an export volume of nearly 7.8 million tonnes and turnover of 4.4 billion USD.

Many experts expect that rice export would reach eight million tonnes with a total value of 4.6 billion USD in 2023. The initial target set at the beginning of this year is about seven million tonnes, relatively the same as in 2022.



– Ten more Vietnamese culinary dishes and specialties have been recognised as new Asian records by the Asian Record Organisation, pushing the number of Vietnamese items in such categories to 60 since 2012.

Nominated by the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings), these freshly accredited records include the Sai Gon bread from Ho Chi Minh City, mussel rice from Thua Thien-Hue province, Phan Thiet hotpot from Binh Thuan province, vermicelli soup with special broth from Soc Trang province, green sticky rice from Vong village in Hanoi, sesame candy from Thua Thien-Hue, and Da Lat strawberries from Lam Dong province.