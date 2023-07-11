Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend a meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty Commission and a dialogue with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 11.

They were the first activities as part of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings in the capital city of Indonesia.



– Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung held a working session with French Minister Delegate for Industry Roland Lescure in Paris on July 10.

At the event, Hung expressed his delight at visiting the headquarters of the French Ministry of Economics, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership between the two countries this year.



– Ambassador Vu Ho, Acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, led a Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) and the meeting of the Executive Committee of the ASEAN Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ) Commission in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 10.



Ho actively shared Vietnam's stances on various issues of shared concern and priority in the region, and proposed solutions and initiatives to promote cooperation while ensuring the consensus principles of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



– Experts gave recommendations to restore aggregate demand and promote growth in the new context at a mid-year macro-economic roundtable seminar in Hanoi on July 11.



Speaking at the event, Assoc. Prof., Dr. Nguyen Thanh Hieu, Vice President of the National Economics University (NEU), said that Vietnam reported a GDP growth rate of 3.72% in the first half of 2023 – a relatively low rate compared to the same period of the last 10 years (only higher than the 1.74% in the same period of 2020 - due to serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic).



- Hanaka Group JSC has commenced construction of the first eco-industrial park in the northern province of Bac Ninh.



The groundbreaking ceremony of Gia Binh II Industrial Park (IP) on July 9, coupled with the announcement of a technology transfer cooperation contract for transmission transformer production and the signing of a contract on technology transfer for the building of circular eco-industrial park with Takaoka Toko Co. Ltd. of Japan, marked a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration between the two companies.



– The UK-based Financial Times has posted an article in which it assessed that after decades of showing promise, Vietnam’s economic moment may have finally arrived, and the country must capitalise on the manufacturing boom for its long-term development.



According to the article on July 9, the Southeast Asian nation has become a major beneficiary of manufacturers' efforts to "de-risk" their exposure to China as geopolitical tensions accelerate.

- The ASEAN Permanent Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (COSTI) and the US Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UL Research Institutes on July 10 announced the list of 12 finalists for the 2023 Underwriters Laboratories-ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women.



The finalists in the mid-career scientist category are Dr. Nguyen Thi Yen Lien of Vietnam, Dr. Juliana Haji Zaini of Brunei Darussalam, Dr. Noor Titan Putri of Indonesia, Dr. Nofri Yenita Dahlan of Malaysia, Dr. Charlle L. Sy of the Philippines, and Dr. Lili Zhang of Singapore./.






