Politics Japan wants to enhance comprehensive cooperation with central localities The Japanese government wants to promote comprehensive cooperation with Da Nang and central localities in Vietnam, Japanese Consul General Yakabe Yoshinori in Da Nang has affirmed.

Politics Inspection Commission discusses disciplinary measures against violating organisations, individuals The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission considered disciplinary measures against Party organisations and members for wrongdoings during its 17th session in Hanoi on July 13 and 14.

Politics President requires thorough summary of 10-year implementation of Fatherland protection strategy President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 15 chaired the second meeting of the steering committee for building a project reviewing the resolution of the 11th-tenure Party Central Committee’s 8th session on the Fatherland safeguarding strategy.

Politics Vice President appreciates WHO's assistance for health sector's development Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai in Hanoi on July 15.