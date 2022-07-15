☕ Afternoon briefing on July 15
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 15.
- Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai in Hanoi on July 15.
The host affirmed that Vietnam greatly treasures the cooperation with WHO and appreciates the organisation’s important assistance for the development of its health sector, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control. Read full story
- Dao Hong Lan, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee and head of the province’s National Assembly deputies' delegation, has been appointed Secretary of the Party delegation to the Ministry of Health and Acting Minister of Health. The appointment decisions, made by the Politburo and the Prime Minister, were announced at a meeting held in Hanoi on July 15. Read full story
- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai recently led a delegation of Vietnamese enterprises to the US to meet local officials and businesses to foster bilateral trade and investment links. Read full story
- Vietnam’s total export turnover to Japan reached 11.38 billion USD in the first six months of 2022, up nearly 13% over the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs. Read full story
- Carmaker VinFast revealed that it has secured a 1.2 billion USD incentive package from the North Carolina state for its electric vehicle manufacturing project in the US. The economic incentive package, signed by Governor Roy Cooper, is the largest ever in North Carolina's history, making VinFast the first carmaker to locate in the state. Read full story
- The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have pledged to undertake the follow-up activities of building a model in response to violence against women and girls in Vietnam.
Country Director of KOICA Vietnam Cho Han Deog and UNFPA Representative for Vietnam Naomi Kitahara signed a grant arrangement in Hanoi on July 15, under which KOICA will provide financial support of 250,000 USD to UNFPA. Read full story
- A 10.5 million USD project on building the second facility of the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre was launched on July 15 at the Bach Ma National Park in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue’s Phu Loc district.
Funded by the Animals Asia, the 12.7ha establishment will be located at the park. It will have 12 bear houses; 12 semi-wild areas; and sections for administrative works, veterinary hospital, bear food processing, and waste treatment, among other infrastructure facilities. Read full story
- The Korea Customs Service (KCS) on July 15 announced it will jointly run an Electronic Origin Data Exchange System (EODES), which allows certificates of origin to be processed through electronic platforms, with Vietnam and India from next year. Read full story
- All the tourists stuck on Phu Quoc Island and others of Kien Hai district in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang due to the bad weather have safely landed on July 14./. Read full story
Vingroup Vice Chairwoman & VinFast Global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy (right, first row), and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in the MoU signing ceremony for VinFast’s factory project in March 2022. (Photo: VNA)
