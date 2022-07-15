Business Vietnam-Japan trade tops 23 billion USD in H1 Vietnam’s total export turnover to Japan reached 11.38 billion USD in the first six months of 2022, up nearly 13% over the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Vinfast opens six stores in California, US Automaker VinFast has announced the simultaneous opening of the first VinFast stores in California, US, on July 15 (local time).

Business Vietjet named among Top 10 Best Low-cost Airlines Vietjet has been named for two international awards, the ‘Value Airline of the Year’ and the ‘Top 10 Best Low-cost Airlines” for 2022 by AirlineRatings, the world’s renowned airline safety and product rating website.