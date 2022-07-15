RoK to jointly run e-Origin Data Exchange System with Vietnam, India
The Korea Customs Service (KCS) on July 15 announced it will jointly run an Electronic Origin Data Exchange System (EODES), which allows certificates of origin to be processed through electronic platforms, with Vietnam and India from next year.
The news was announced during a meeting between the KCS and its customs chapters nationwide the same day which aimed to collect feedback from concerning authorities for the optimization of free trade agreements the Republic of Korea have signed.
The RoK has already been operating a similar system with China and Indonesia, according to Kim Jong-ho, director of the KCS’s International Affairs Bureau.
The KCS has also decided to expand the use of a self-certification system enabling exporters, producers and importers to voluntarily provide proofs of origin of goods. This will allow parties to quickly correct minor mistakes on certificates of origin and speed up customs procedures./.
