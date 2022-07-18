☕ Afternoon briefing on July 18
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 18.
– A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 18 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (1962-2022) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (1977-2022). Participants at the event included Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, as well as incumbent and former Party and State leaders.
Politburo member, permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany and a high-ranking delegation of the Party and State of Laos attended the event. Read full story
– The Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 holds special significance to communications and education campaigns targeting people from all walks of life, particularly youth, on the unique bilateral traditional, special, and close-knitted ties between the two countries, affirmed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and visiting Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany at their meeting in Hanoi on July 17.
Both host and guest agreed to increase the effectiveness of their cooperation in education-training, health, and people-to-people exchange. It is also important to raise the frequency of commercial flights and effectively exploit border gates between the two nations, the officials noted. Read full story
- Axel van Trotsenburg, the World Bank (WB) Managing Director of Operations is paying an official visit to Vietnam on July 18-19, during which he will discuss future cooperation between the bank and Vietnam and areas it will support the country in the next 4-5 years, with Vietnamese leaders.
Trotsenburg is scheduled to have meetings with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang, and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong.Read full story
– The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on July 18 held a memorial and re-burial services at the Vinh Hung - Tan Hung martyrs cemetery in Vinh Hung district for the remains of 42 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the battlefields in Cambodia during wartime. The remains were found in Cambodia’s Svay Rieng, Pailin, Battambang provinces by Team K73 of the Long An Military Command during the 2021-2022 dry season.Read full story
– Although the 2020-2022 period was a tough time for both State-owned and private enterprises due to macro-economic fluctuations after the COVID-19 pandemic, it provided a good chance for businesses that managed to exist and make breakthrough growth, according to a report by Vietnam Report JSC.
The report noted that enterprises that successfully adapted to and overcame the period are businesses that boast strong financial capacity and are willing to change themselves. Read full story
– Nong Thuy Hang from the Tay ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang was crowned Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022. The 23-year-old winner is 1.7 m tall and weighs 52 kg. She graduated from the National Economics University. By winning the pageant that sought participation of young women from all 54 ethnic groups in the country, Hang will represent Vietnam at Miss Earth 2022.Read full story/.
