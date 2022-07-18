– The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 18.– A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 18 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (1962-2022) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (1977-2022). Participants at the event included Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, as well as incumbent and former Party and State leaders.