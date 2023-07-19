Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Minister of Public Security General To Lam held separate talks with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, as part of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the country from July 17-19.

At the talks between Minister of Public Security General To Lam and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. (Photo: VNA)

At the talks with the host Interior Minister, the officials highlighted results of cooperation between the two ministries, with the signing of an agreement on collaboration in crime combat in 2014. Read full story



- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21 will help deepen the political trust between the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh.

The visit will contribute to promoting the development of bilateral relations across all channels and to creating a new framework for them to grow further, Linh told the Vietnam News Agency. Read full story



- It’s a big challenge for the economy to reach this year’s GDP growth target of 6.5%, and economic expansion is hoped to be boosted by some important demand factors in the second half of 2023, experts have said.



With an economic panorama not so bright in H1, a growth rate of 6.5% for this year is a highly challenging target, they told a macro-economic forum held by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Banking (HUB) on July 18. Read full story



- VinFast, the subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony of its electric vehicle (EV) factory in North Carolina, the US, on July 28.

VinFast will hold a groundbreaking ceremony of its electric vehicle (EV) factory in North Carolina, the US, on July 28. (Photo: VNA)

This will be the first EV manufacturing facility in the state and help contribute to the supply of this kind of vehicles in North America, accelerating the global green mobility revolution. Read full story



- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) forecast that aquatic product exports will bounce back at the end of the third quarter and reach the yearly revenue target of 10 billion USD.



It reported that in the first six months of this year, the export value of aquatic products hit nearly 4.2 billion USD, down over 27% year-on-year. Read full story



- The Embassy of the Netherlands and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed to launch their Accelerate Circular Economy for Business (ACE-Biz) project serving a shared commitment to pushing the acceleration of the circular economy in Vietnam’s private sector.



According to a press release, the project aims to contribute to Vietnam’s low-carbon and circular development by transforming business through formulating circular guidelines, delivering capacity-building programme and fostering technology transfer, and demonstrating the certification scheme to promote exchanges of secondary materials and reusable goods through an online marketplace. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 18 signed a decision approving the infrastructure planning for national petroleum and gas reserves for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.



The overall objective of the planning project is to develop an infrastructure system for the reserves, including strategic reserves, production reserves, commercial reserves, transport, and distribution. The system building is expected to meet economic, technical, and environmental requirements; and ensure sufficient, safe, continuous reserves and supplies for socio-economic development, national defence, and security. Read full story



- Supply chains of timber, wood products, coffee, and rubber of many countries will encounter many challenges in meeting the EU Degorestation Regulation (EUDR). However, this is also a great opportunity for Vietnam to expand export markets if it is well prepared and satisfy the new rules.



Under the EUDR, to enter European markets, all agricultural products of Vietnam must have exact Global Positioning Systems (GPS) coordinates of their farms based on which any evidence of defrestation could be checked via remote sensing systems./. Read full story



