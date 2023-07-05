Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also a Politburo member, attended the political-military conference of the army in Hanoi on July 5, during which he praised the force’s important contributions in both defence activities and socio-economic development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (front row, seventh from right) and delegates at the political-military conference of the army in Hanoi on July 5(Photo: VNA)

The leader noted that in the first half of this year, the country encountered many difficulties and challenges amid the complicated and unpredictable world situation. In that context, the Party, the people, and the army comprehensively implemented many policies to realise the Resolution passed at the 13th National Party Congress, while dealing with emerging and lingery issues.Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just appointed Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan as head of the Government delegation for international economy and trade negotiations.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan has been appointed as head of the Government delegation for international economy and trade negotiations . (Photo: VNA)

Tan takes over from former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh who retired on June 1, 2023.Read full story



- The Government recently issued Decree 46/2023/ND-CP regulating the supply and use of cross-border insurance services in Vietnam.



According to regulations under the decree, those providing cross-border insurance and insurance brokerage services are foreign insurance and insurance brokerage enterprises with headquarters in countries or territories with which Vietnam has signed international treaties on trade, including agreements on the supply of cross-border insurance services in Vietnam. Read full story



- Since the end of June, the water levels in hydropower reservoirs have been rising and technical problems of a number of thermopower turbines solved, ensuring a basically sufficient power supply in the north, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.



Speaking at the Government’s regular press briefing on July 4, Hai said that total domestically generated and imported electricity in June reached 25.32 billion KWh, up 3.4% year on year, pushing the total figure in the first six months of this year to 136.09 billion KWh. Read full story



- A conference was held in Hanoi on July 4 to evaluate the role of green hydrogen in Vietnam’s energy policy, contributing to implementing the National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII).



At the conference, jointly held by the French Embassy in Vietnam and the Hydrogene de France SA (HDF Energy) of France, participants noted that in order to meet the domestic power demand and realise its net-zero emission commitment by 2050 at the same time, the Vietnamese Government is strongly developing renewable energy sources, aiming for 30.9-39.2% in the contributions from the sources to the country’s total power production in 2030 and 67.5-71.5% in 2050. Read full story



- According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the number of passengers in the first half of the year saw a significant increase of 29.2% year on year to surpass 56 million, accounting for 48.2% of the targeted plan for 2023.

Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Among these passengers, the number of international travellers reached almost 14.5 million, representing an extraordinary growth rate of 493.5 % compared to the same period in 2022. Read full story



- The Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi on July 4 announced that it granted permission to Ho Chi Minh City-based IME Music Company to hold Blackpink 'Born Pink' World Tour Hanoi on July 29-30.



Accordingly, the show of K-pop girl group Blackpink will start at 5 pm on July 29 and 30 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi./.Read full story