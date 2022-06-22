☕ Afternoon briefing on June 22
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency June 22.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in Hanoi on June 22.
At the reception (Photo: VNA)President Phuc welcomed the Mozambican top legislator's visit, saying that it contributes importantly to the promotion of partnership between the two NAs and the traditional cooperation and friendship between the two countries.
- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with Governor of Udon Thani province of Thailand Sayam Sirimongkol on June 22 as part of her visit to Thailand to attend the Global Summit of Women 2022.
Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) and Governor of Udon Thani province of Thailand Sayam Sirimongkol at their meeting on June 22 (Photo: VNA)The Udon Thani governor expressed his wish for increasing cooperation with Vietnamese localities, particularly in economy and culture.
-Vietnam and Laos are going to push ahead with the search for and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while performing duties in the neighbouring country.
The agreement was reached at the 27th meeting of the two countries' special committees, led by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Vo Minh Luong and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lt. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, in Ho Chi Minh City on June 22.
-A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, headed by Ambassador Le Viet Duyen, has recently visited Monagas state to promote economic, trade and investment ties and other potential cooperation initiatives between the two countries.
At a working session with the delegation, Governor of Monagas Ernesto Luna committed that the state authorities will establish working groups to increase contact with the embassy in connecting Vietnamese and Venezuelan businesses and promoting specific cooperation and investment projects.
-The 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) kicked off on June 22 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, under the chair of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Banh.
An overview of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to the meeting which brings together defence ministers or representatives from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and ASEAN General Secretary Lim Jock Hoi.
-Minister Giang had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Laos, Japan and Cambodia on June 21 while he was in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM).
-Senior officials of ASEAN member countries and Canada sought ways to further foster their partnership at the 19th ASEAN - Canada Dialogue at the SOM head level which was held virtually on June 21.
Addressing the event, Assistant Foreign Minister and Head of SOM Canada Paul Thoppil affirmed that his country always attaches great importance to 45-year-ties with ASEAN, and underlined that ASEAN and the Southeast Asian region play a core role in the Indo-Pacific Strategy that Canada is going to announce. He said Canada hoped to engage deeper into regional cooperation through ASEAN-led mechanisms.
-Thien Minh Group and Vietnam Airlines held a conference in Paris on June 21 with a view to boosting trade and tourism links between Vietnam and France after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled.
Pham Thi Nguyet, acting head of the marketing division of Vietnam Airlines, said the national flag carrier is taking the lead in restoring international flights and planning to resume its entire domestic and international flight networks in 2023.
-The north central province of Thanh Hoa has organised various activities to promote its tourism to international markets, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), with the aim of spread its image as a four-season tourist destination.
Among its major markets such as Japan, the RoK, China and Thailand, Thanh Hoa has paid special attention to the RoK – a leading partner of the province for years.