☕ Afternoon briefing on June 9
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 9.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 to mark the 40th anniversary of Army Corps 11 under the Ministry of National Defence, during which he presented the third-class Fatherland Protection Order to the engineering corps.
Addressing the event, President Phuc highlighted the strong performance of Army Corps 11 in completing its military and defence duties as well as business and production tasks, becoming a major force in military capital construction and establishing a prestigious trademark in the construction sector. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai clarified a number of issues raised by National Assembly (NA) deputies regarding banking activities on June 9 as part of the ongoing NA third meeting's question-and-answer session.
The Deputy PM cited the State bank of Vietnam (SVB) Governor’s affirmation as saying that the increasing inflation does not come from recent monetary policies, especially in the first five months of this year, but from the rise in prices of commodities. Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue urged for a healthy banking system in which domestic lenders act as key players and operate in a healthy, effective and transparent manner when assessing the answers of State Bank Governor Nguyen Thi Hong during the Q&A session of the 15th NA in Hanoi on June 9.
Vietnamese lenders must meet banking and safety standards and adopt international practices, Hue said, noting that Vietnam is eyeing to enter the top four ASEAN countries in banking development by 2025. Read full story
-Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The told the 15th National Assembly about what caused traffic projects not to be completed on schedule in recent years during its third sitting’s last Q&A session in Hanoi on June 9.
Fielding a question of a deputy from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on the matter, The attributed the slow process of the projects to inadequate capital allocated. Other causes include land clearance work, topographical and geological difficulties in remote areas, and weaknesses of project managers and contractors, the official added. Read full story
- Vietnam has proposed that East Asia Summit (EAS) partners, with their potential and strengths, continue to coordinate closely with ASEAN in coping with COVID-19 pandemic and speed up economic recovery as well as help narrow development gaps and promote the growth of sub-regions, including the Mekong Sub-region, ensuring equal and sustainable development in the region.
Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, made the suggestion during an online meeting of senior officials from countries joining the East Asia Summit (EAS), comprising ASEAN member countries and China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Russia and the US, on June 8. Read full story
-Also on June 8, Ambassador Vu Ho represented Vietnam at the ASEAN 3 Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) 2022 hosted by Cambodia via video teleconference, which gathered senior officials from ten ASEAN member states and their three partners – China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
In his remarks at the event, Ho said now is the critical time for the regional grouping to look back on its journey together and set new directions to promote its further development.
ASEAN 3 plays a significant part in the ASEAN-led regional structure, he noted, urging the grouping to adapt to the new global context and contribute more effectively to the connectivity and cooperation process in East Asia. Read full story
-The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed their first Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Vietnam, on cooperation to reduce pollution, mitigate climate change in the Mekong Delta, and accelerate the transition to clean energy in the Southeast Asian nation.
USAID/Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock and KOICA Country Director Cho Han Deog inked the pact. Read full story/.
