Politics Countries should follow 1982 UNCLOS: Spokeswoman All countries should adhere to international law, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Congratulations to Oman on 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 9 cabled a message of congratulations to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations (June 9, 1992-2022).

Politics ETC system to be installed in all expressway lanes by July 31: Minister The installation of electronic toll collection (ETC) system in all lanes of BOT expressways will be completed by July 31 following a direction from the Prime Minister, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The while answering legislators’ queries on June 9 as part of the 15th National Assembly’s third session.

Politics Minister identifies reasons behind slow progress of traffic projects Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The told the 15th National Assembly what caused traffic projects not to be completed on schedule in recent years during its third sitting’s last Q&A session in Hanoi on June 9.