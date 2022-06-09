Politics ETC system to be installed in all expressway lanes by July 31: Minister The installation of electronic toll collection (ETC) system in all lanes of BOT expressways will be completed by July 31 following a direction from the Prime Minister, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The while answering legislators’ queries on June 9 as part of the 15th National Assembly’s third session.

Politics President hails strong performance of Army Corps 11 President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 to mark the 40th anniversary of Army Corps 11 under the Ministry of National Defence, during which he presented the third-class Fatherland Protection Order to the engineering corps.

Politics Monetary policies to be managed flexibly to rein in inflation: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai clarified a number of issues raised by National Assembly (NA) deputies regarding banking activities on June 9 as part of the ongoing NA third meeting's question-and-answer session.

ASEAN Vietnam calls for EAS partners’ support in pandemic control, recovery promotion Vietnam has proposed East Asia Summit (EAS) partners, with their potential and strengths, continue to coordinate closely with ASEAN in coping with COVID-19 pandemic and speed up economic recovery as well as help narrow development gaps and promote the growth of sub-regions, including the Mekong Sub-region, ensuring equal and sustainable development in the region.