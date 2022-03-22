Politics Hoa Binh should uphold anti-pandemic achievements: Party leader Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid a working visit to northern Hoa Binh province on March 22, saying the most important task now is to press on with the COVID-19 fight and economic recovery.

Politics Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics fosters ties with Indian, Singaporean partners Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang held separate receptions for the Ambassadors of India and Singapore to Vietnam on March 22.

Politics Leaders extend sympathies to China over plane crash President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 22 sent his sympathies to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping over a plane crash a day earlier.

Politics Vietnam calls for peaceful settlement of international conflicts A Vietnamese delegation attended a discussion on emergency issues within the 144th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and related meetings in Bali, Indonesia, on March 22.