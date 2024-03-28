Politics HCM City wishes to strengthen cooperation with DPRK localities: Official Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with localities of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said Politburo member, Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on March 27 while receiving Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Song Nam.

Politics Vietnam calls for protection of civilians in armed conflicts Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva, on March 27 called on parties involved in armed conflicts to strictly abide by international humanitarian law and rules with regard to the protection of the civilian population and infrastructure.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, US to step up cooperation in various fields Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang expressed his hope that Vietnam and the US will deepen cooperation across spheres, making it on par with their comprehensive strategic partnership, while receiving Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Chairwoman of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, in Hanoi on March 27.