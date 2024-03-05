Politics Bringing Vietnam – Australia ties to new development page Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse are attending the ASEAN – Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations, and pay an official visit to Australia from March 5 at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Politics Czech President lauds traditional friendship with Vietnam President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel has affirmed he always treasures and highly evaluates the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam who came to present President Vo Van Thuong's credentials in Prague on March 4.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam leaves imprints in first year as UNHRC member After more than one year of serving as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term, Vietnam has made significant contributions to the council, appreciated by the international community.