Politics Vietnam supports humanitarian aid for conflict-hit people in Ukraine: Vice Spokesman Vietnam supports humanitarian activities by countries, the United Nations and international partners to assist people affected by the Ukraine conflict, Vice Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet said at the ministry’s routine press meeting on May 12.

Politics National symposium promotes fight against individualism in Party A national symposium on improving revolutionary morality and wiping out individualism in line with Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality and style was held in Hanoi on May 12.

Politics Party chief meets voters in Hanoi Voters in Hanoi presented their views on the necessity to amend the Land Law to improve the efficiency of land management and use, and deal with corruption in this field, during a meeting with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on May 12.