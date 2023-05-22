Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its fifth plenary session in Hanoi on May 22 morning, broadcast live on the channels of radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV1), the Vietnam Television (VTV1), and the National Assembly TV.



The 15th Na tional Assembly’s fifth session opens in Hanoi on May 22 morning. (Photo: VNA)

During the session, the NA will consider and approve eight draft laws, three draft resolutions. Legislators will also give opinions on nine draft laws and look into socio-economic issues, the State budget, and supervision, among others. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s freshly ended trip for attendance at the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and a working visit to Japan was a success in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told the media following the visit.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (third from right, front row) and heads of delegations at the expanded G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (Photo: VNA)

According to FM Son, during nearly three days in Japan, PM Chinh chaired and attended about 40 activities, including working sessions and meetings with Japanese leaders as well as circles, businesses, friends in Japan, along with leaders of countries and international organisations. Read full story



- Ship 20 of the Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172 with a working delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy on board arrived in Malaysia’s Langkawi to attend the 16th International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023.



Accordingly, from May 23-28, the ship and the working delegation will participate in LIMA 2023 activities, including display of naval vessels, an exhibition to introduce career opportunities in the Malaysian navy, ship parade, LIMA exercise at sea. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to accelerate the process of issuing electricity licenses for wind and solar power projects that have been completed but have not yet been put into operation.



The Government Office recently issued a Notice on Deputy PM Ha’s conclusion at a meeting related to the negotiations of electricity price for these projects. Read full story



- In their recently released international religious freedom reports, the US Department of State and the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), on one hand recognised Vietnam’s certain progress in promoting religious freedom and citing some official information from Government agencies of Vietnam but on the other still includes inobjective assessments based on unverified and inaccurate information about the reality in Vietnam.



The State of ethnically and religiously diverse Vietnam has consistently carried out the policy of respecting and guaranteeing people’s right to freedom of belief and religion, as well as the right to follow or not to follow any belief or religion; ensured the equality and indiscrimination in terms of religion and belief; and protected activities of religious organisations by the law. The country’s efforts and achievements in this regard have been widely recognised by the international community. Read full story



- An inspection team from the European Commission (EC) will visit Vietnam to examine the country’s efforts on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing prevention and control in October instead of May as it announced earlier, Tran Dinh Luan, Director of the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said on May 21.



Luan said that the EC suggested the organisation of online working sessions with Vietnamese authorities in May, June and October before sending the team to Vietnam. Read full story



- The Government Office has issued an official document on COVID-19 prevention and control in the new context, mentioning the possibility of announcing the end of the pandemic.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assigned the Ministry of Health to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to prepare a dossier to reclassify COVID-19 from group A to group B infectious disease and announce the end of the pandemic and submit it to the PM for consideration. Read full story



- Management boards of biosphere reserves nationwide have taken initiatives and solutions to conserve and sustainably use natural resources, thus implementing Vietnam’s sustainable development goals and promoting tourism development, according to Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan.



The world biosphere reserves in Vietnam are not only UNESCO-recognised designations but are also gradually becoming models of sustainable socio-economic development for local communities, Nhan said./. Read full story



