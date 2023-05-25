Politics Nghe An province needs to grow stronger: Party leader Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong called the central province of Nghe An a development engine of the north-central region, and stressed that the locality should grow stronger, while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on May 25.

Politics Countries hail Vietnam’s performance in SDGs realisation UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis and representatives of countries have commended Vietnam’s performance in materialising sustainable development goals (SDGs) as well as its government’s leadership in this regard.

Politics Vietnam ready for joint work to maintain global peace, stability: Minister The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security is ready to share experience with law enforcement agencies and international organisations to achieve sustainable socio-economic development, contributing to maintaining stability and peace globally, regionally, and within each nation, said Minister Gen. To Lam.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.