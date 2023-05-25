☕ Afternoon briefing on May 25
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong called the central province of Nghe An a development engine of the north-central region, and stressed that the locality should grow stronger, while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on May 25.
At the meeting, the Politburo gave opinions to a report reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW issued on July 30, 2013, during its 11th tenure on orientations and tasks of developing Nghe An by 2020.Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a directive clarifying tasks and solutions to enhance the efficiency of foreign investment attraction in the new period.
Under the document, ministers and heads of minister-level agencies, Government agencies and chairmen of the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces must promptly implement tasks assigned on them earlier in luring foreign investment. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security is ready to share experience with law enforcement agencies and international organisations to achieve sustainable socio-economic development, contributing to maintaining stability and peace globally, regionally, and within each nation, said Minister Gen. To Lam.
Addressing the plenary session of the 11th International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters that opened in Moscow suburban area on May 24, Lam said the world is witnessing the emergence of numerous new issues that pose threats to the security, sovereignty, and sustainable socio-economic development of each nation. Particularly, territorial disputes and maritime tensions are becoming increasingly complex, potentially turning into military conflicts that directly threaten the maintenance and development of an environment of peace, stability, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom.Read full story
Vessels docks at a fishing port in Sam Son city, Thanh Hoa province. (Source: nhandan.vn)- Communications campaigns raising fishermen’s awareness about the Law on Fisheries and the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing are considered the leading measure in Vietnamese coastal localities’ effort to get the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning to be removed soon.
The central province of Nghe An, which has so far issued its action plan to carry out the anti-IUU project toward 2025, has worked to renew communications work and expand its reach to each fishermen and ship owner. Localities have used vivid images, videos and specific examples of IUU fishing behaviours to help people easily understand, properly perceive, and strictly abide by the regulations when fishing at sea. Read full story
- The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is working on the design of incentives and measures to support new investment activities amid the upcoming application of the global minimum tax.
Vietnam has been one of the countries to join the OECD global minimum tax rule, a minimum rate of tax on corporate income internationally agreed upon and accepted by individual jurisdictions which was introduced in 2021. Each country would be eligible to a share of revenue generated by the tax. On August 4, 2022, the Prime Minister formed a special taskforce led by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai for the studying and proposal of measures related to the OECD’s deal.Read full story
- UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis and representatives of countries have commended Vietnam’s performance in materialising sustainable development goals (SDGs) as well as its government’s leadership in this regard.
Vietnam is a success story in coordination between a country and the UN, participants shared the view at the dialogue between countries and UN resident coordinators and the UN Country Team (UNCT) in New York on May 24. The event took place within the framework of a meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Read full story
- Six vials of Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent (BAT) sent from Switzerland by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as emergency aid arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on May 24 evening to treat patients poisoned with botulinum.
The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health said botulism is a serious illness caused by clostridium botulinum, a poisonous substance in the bacteria found in badly preserved food. It rarely occurs around the world and in Vietnam. Read full story
Da Nang was recognised as Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination in 2016 and 2022 by the World Travel Awards (Photo: VNA)- The central city of Da Nang is finalising preparations for the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2023) slated for June 2.
Currently, the stage for the festival has basically been completed, said Tran Xuan Hung, leader of the DIFF 2023 stage construction team. He said that the construction has taken place for over 2 months, a shorter time compared to previous festivals./. Read full story