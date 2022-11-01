Politics President hosts Danish Crown Prince President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 1 hosted a reception for visiting Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth.

Politics Vietnam prioritises development of ties with China: Party chief Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on November 1, during which he affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to and places the development of ties with China at top priority.

Politics Vietnam, Nepal promote cooperation in consular affairs The Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi on October 31 handed over an appointment decision to honourary consul in Nepal Rajesh Kazi Shrestha.

Politics Vietnam enhances press cooperation with Cuba, RoK Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper Le Quoc Minh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 31 for President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta.