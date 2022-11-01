☕ Afternoon briefing on November 1
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on November 1, during which he affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to and places the development of ties with China at top priority.
Congratulating China on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as well as great achievements that the country has gained so far, the Party leader said he hopes the Party, State and people of China will successfully implement the Resolution of the congress.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 1 hosted a reception for visiting Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth.
Expressing his delight at the joint efforts of Vietnam and Denmark in building on their traditional friendship over the years, the Vietnamese leader highly valued the special sentiments that the Royal Family, Government and people of Denmark have given to Vietnam during the country’s national construction and development.
- Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence on October 31 chaired the rehearsals for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30) to be hosted by Vietnam next week.
Cuong hailed efforts and close coordination of agencies, units and forces engaging in the preparations for the events, asking them to deal with remaining issues to ensure the ceremonies are held in a thorough and solemn manner, showing the cultural identity of the Vietnamese culture.
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) and KPF Director Lee Hee-young (Photo: VNA)- General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 1 for Director of the Korea Press Foundation Lee Hee-young.
Trang said the VNA is a national news agency under the management of the Government and the official news agency of the State. It provides multimedia services for the press system at home and abroad in five languages, namely Vietnamese, Chinese, English, French, and Spanish.
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt has been actively and proactively promoting economic diplomacy to further boost bilateral economic, trade, investment and tourism ties, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview in Cairo.
Dung stressed that Vietnam and Egypt hold great cooperation potential, especially in fields of their strength. Apart from the cooperation mechanism within the framework of the Inter-governmental Joint Committee, the two sides have promoted in-depth cooperation mechanisms in trade and industry.
- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), launched a special report entitled “Youth for Climate Action in Vietnam 2022” on November 1.
This year's report was co-written by 24 young authors from all over the country. It contained four key themes including youth in climate policy and decision-making processes, accelerating the transition towards a circular economy, climate mitigation towards net zero, and climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction.
The final round of the Miss Tourism World 2022 will be held from November 28 to December 3 in Vietnam (Source: Miss Tourism World Organisation )
- The final round of the Miss Tourism World 2022, themed “Bringing the world to Vietnam” will be held from November 28 to December 3, with activities spanning many Vietnamese tourist attractions in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Son La, and Vinh Phuc.
According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism and Tam and Cam Media Advertising Company Limited, sidelines activities will start from November 15.
- French auction house Millon on October 31 place over 300 artefacts and artworks originated from or related to Vietnam under the hammer.
Of the total, there are nearly 100 antiques which are vases, bowls, porcelain plates, bottles, incense burners and bronze statues dating from the 18th and 19th centuries; more than 150 artworks of silk and oil paintings, and lacquers by famous late painters such as Bui Xuan Phai, Nguyen Sang, Le Pho and Mai Trung Thu; and about 50 carved items./.