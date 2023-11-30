Politics Friendship association contributes to Vietnam – Japan ties: State President The Kyushu-Vietnam Friendship Association has made positive contributions to boosting the relations between Vietnam and Japan as a whole, State President Vo Van Thuong said while hosting a reception for president of the association Hoshino Hiroshi on November 30.

Politics Vietnam-Japan relations expected to grow further The elevation of the Vietnam-Japan relationship to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” serves as an impulse for the bilateral relations to grow further in the time ahead.

Politics Navies of Vietnam, Thailand boost exchanges Vessels 264 and 265 together with a delegation of Naval Region 5 of the Vietnam People’s Navy arrived at Songkhla Port, south of Thailand, on November 30, starting a visit to the High Command of Naval Region 2 of the Royal Thai Navy.

Politics Cambodian NA President’s visit enhances Vietnam – Cambodia traditional solidarity President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary is paying an official visit to Vietnam from November 30 to December 2 at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.