☕ Afternoon briefing on November 30
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The Kyushu-Vietnam Friendship Association has made positive contributions to boosting the relations between Vietnam and Japan as a whole, State President Vo Van Thuong said while hosting a reception for president of the association Hoshino Hiroshi on November 30.
President Vo Van Thuong (R) and president of the Kyushu-Vietnam Friendship Association (Photo: VNA)Thuong, who is paying an official visit to the East Asian country, stressed that this is the right time to enhance the friendship cooperation across science-technology, investment, education, and exchange between young people under the freshly-established comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world. Read full story
– President Vo Van Thuong’s speech at the National Diet of Japan on November 29 has grabbed the headlines of many leading local media outlets.
In an article on its website, radio and television broadcasting station NHK cited the Vietnamese leader, who is on an official visit to Japan, as stating that basing on the comprehensive strategic partnership, the two countries will strengthen cooperation in multiple spheres, including economy, security, people-to-people exchange, and climate change response. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus in Ankara on November 29 (local time) as part of his official visit to Türkiye.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus at their meeting in Ankara on November 29. (Photo: VNA)Speaker Kurtulmus highly appreciated the historical significance of PM Chinh's official visit, especially at a time when Vietnam and Türkiye are celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Read full story
– United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres appreciated Vietnam’s efforts to implement international commitments related to climate while hosting Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, at the UN headquarters on November 29.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres (R) and Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN. (Photo: VNA)Giang came to update the UN Secretary-General on the preparation for attending the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the Vietnamese delegation led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Read full story
– Vietnam is set to participate in important initiatives at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh.
Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh (Photo: VNA)Talking to the press about the event, Thanh said COP28 is one of the biggest and most important international meetings in 2023. According to the organising committee, more than 130 heads of states and government leaders, along with about 70,000 delegates from 197 countries, non-governmental organisations, businesses, youth groups, and relevant parties will attend the event. Read full story
– President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary is paying an official visit to Vietnam from November 30 to December 2 at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.
The visit is taking place in the context that both nations have enjoyed fruitful ties over the past time. Read full story
– The Vietnamese Government will donate 500,000 USD through the United Nations (UN) Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to support efforts of the UN and demonstrate the spirit of solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on November 29 met with and handed over UN Secretary-General António Guterres a letter of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, which underlined that Vietnam highly appreciates the important role and contributions of UN agencies, especially the UNRWA./.Read full story