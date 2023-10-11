Politics HCM City, Canadian province of Ontario push forward ties Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the province of Ontario in Canada Vic Fedeli discussed ways to push forward bilateral ties in the near future during a reception in the city on October 11.

Politics Lao party official hosts Vietnamese youth union delegation Standing member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat Bounthong Chithmany hosted a reception in Vientiane on October 11 for a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) Central Committee led by its First Secretary Bui Quang Huy.

Politics HCM City, Netherlands’ Tampere city boost ties Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception on October 11 for visiting Deputy Mayor of Tampere city of the Netherlands Ilkka Sasi, saying that the city is aiming to build a smart city and a regional innovation and creativity hub, with a focus on digital economy and green growth.

Politics Vietnam, UK’s West Midlands region look toward closer ties A seminar connecting Vietnam and the West Midlands region of the UK took place in the UK city of Birmingham on October 10.