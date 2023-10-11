☕ Afternoon briefing on October 11
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The 27th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened on October 11.
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that the five-day session will consider many important issues. Read full story
- A seminar connecting Vietnam and the West Midlands region of the UK took place in the UK city of Birmingham on October 10.
Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Foreign Affairs for Provinces and the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, the event was part of a promotion programme for Vietnamese localities in the UK this year, with leaders of Hanoi, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Lam Dong, Kien Giang and Phu Quoc and over 100 delegates representing the UK’s associations, organisations and businesses taking part. Read full story
- US President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam last month seems to have ushered in a new era of expanded economic links between the two countries, said Japan’s Nikkei Asia, adding that a fourth boom of foreign investment in Vietnam may be in the making.
The journal said the high-profile talks between the two leaders were accompanied by some big business deals. Vietnam Airlines, the national flag carrier, signed an initial agreement to buy 50 Boeing 737 Max jets in a deal valued at about 10 billion USD. Read full story
- The central city of Da Nang has many opportunities to become a semiconductor centre of Vietnam and the world, heard a workshop on developing human resources to serve the semiconductor industry in the city on October 10.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh cited the Ministry of Information and Communications as saying that last year, the digital economy contributed 19.76% to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP). Read full story
- President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Pham Tan Cong on October 11 called on associations and businesses to pool resources to enhance competitiveness and boost innovation to become a core force in implementing industrialisation and modernisation, and building an independent, self-reliant and prosperous economy.
Speaking at a national conference of Vietnamese business associations and entrepreneurs in 2023, Cong said that the private economic sector currently has nearly 900,000 businesses, which, along with state-owned and foreign-invested enterprises and cooperatives, form a powerful force promoting Vietnam's economic development, helping bring Vietnam's GDP scale to the Top 40, and its international trade scale to the Top 20 of the world. Read full story
- The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) will keep close coordination with Vietnam to seize new opportunities and expand cooperation in important fields, its leaders said at a seminar held in Brussels on October 9.
The event, discussing the Vietnam - EU trade ties and the role of EuroCham, was attended by over 40 guests, including leaders of EuroCham, relevant agencies of the EU and Belgium, and representatives of some big European businesses operating in the Southeast Asian country like LEGO, Pharma Group, DEPR Vietnam, and Equinor. Read full story
- Despite daunting challenges in the trade sector across the globe, Vietnam has been persistent in its goal of luring high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI), with the semiconductor industry expected to breath fresh air into the nation’s economy.
Over the past 30 years of FDI attraction, Vietnam has received substantial FDI inflows, turning itself into a rising star in the global supply chain. Initially, most of the capital was funneled into garment and textiles and leather shoes – which are labour intensive industries with low added value. However, thanks to investment from a number of tech giants, Vietnam has quickly moved up the value chain, on the pathway to becoming an important electronic assembly centre. Read full story
- Retail prices of petrol were revised down on October 11 as from 4pm in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Specifically, the retail prices of E5 RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by 1,595 VND and 1,798 VND to 21,907 VND (0.9 USD) and 23,044 VND (0.94 USD) per litre, respectively. Read full story
- The planning for the north-central and central coastal region for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, has introduced new and innovative insights and proposals based on the region's advantages and strengths, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung at a conference held in Da Nang on October 11.
The plan’s vision to 2050 aligns with the Politburo’s Resolution No.26-NQ/TW on the region's socio-economic development and defence-security until 2030, aiming to foster rapid, sustainable, and economically robust development, particularly in the field of maritime economy, according to the minister. Read full story
- The northern province of Bac Ninh opened Kinh Duong Vuong Bridge, which has the highest steel arch in Vietnam at present, on October 11.
The opening ceremony was held in Canh Hung commune of Tien Du district in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang./. Read full story
