☕Afternoon briefing on October 12
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 12.
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 12.
– The Government will create more favourable conditions for businesses and businesspeople in all economic sectors to gain fair access to development resources, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on October 12.
– Vietnam’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO and its Embassy in France held a ceremony at the UN body’s headquarters in Paris on October 11 to honour President Ho Chi Minh – a great man of peace and culture.
This is part of the activities in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the adoption of UNESCO Resolution 24C/18.65 honouring the late President, held by the Foreign Ministry and relevant agencies at home and abroad.Read full story
– Vietnam’s success in winning a seat at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure demonstrates the country’s continuously consolidated and heightened position and reputation in the international arena, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu has said.
Hieu told the press right after the election result was announced at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 11 that this also reflects the international community’s acknowledgement of human rights achievements Vietnam has recorded. Read full story
– Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure is an international recognition of Vietnam's commitment to respect and protect human rights, a senior researcher from the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia said on October 12.
- Vietnam and Bangladesh will work closely to contribute more to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam affirmed after both nations were elected to the council on October 11.
Vietnam and Bangladesh have a “fantastic” bilateral relationship, he said, adding that in a multilateral setting, the two countries had served as UNHRC members. Read full story
– Vietnam will contribute proactively, actively and responsibly to shared concerns at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pham Thai Nhu Mai has told the press.
Affirming the importance of the CICA, Mai said that Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will attend the sixth conference in Kazakhstan from October 12-14.Read full story
– With 75 points, Vietnam is ranked 8th among 121 countries and territories listed in the Japanese-based media group Nikkei's latest and last COVID-19 Recovery Index.
From the 100th place when the ranking was first published in July 2021, Vietnam has seen significant improvement to be ranked in the top ten for four straight months since May 2022. Read full story
– Vietnam ranks fourth in the list of most Googled tourist destinations by Australians over the past 20 years, according to Google.
– The Government will create more favourable conditions for businesses and businesspeople in all economic sectors to gain fair access to development resources, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on October 12.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Addressing a meeting held in Hanoi by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to mark the Vietnam Entrepreneurs Day (October 13), the leader attributed the achievements Vietnam has recorded over the past time to the active participation of domestic entrepreneurs.Read full story
– Vietnam’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO and its Embassy in France held a ceremony at the UN body’s headquarters in Paris on October 11 to honour President Ho Chi Minh – a great man of peace and culture.
This is part of the activities in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the adoption of UNESCO Resolution 24C/18.65 honouring the late President, held by the Foreign Ministry and relevant agencies at home and abroad.Read full story
– Vietnam’s success in winning a seat at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure demonstrates the country’s continuously consolidated and heightened position and reputation in the international arena, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu has said.
Hieu told the press right after the election result was announced at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 11 that this also reflects the international community’s acknowledgement of human rights achievements Vietnam has recorded. Read full story
– Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure is an international recognition of Vietnam's commitment to respect and protect human rights, a senior researcher from the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia said on October 12.
Vietnam's delegation at the voting to select UNHRC's members for the 2023-2025 tenure. (Photo: VNA)In an interview to the Vietnam News Agency, Veeramalla Anjaiah affirmed that Vietnam is a peaceful and stable country, with its Government always being committed to protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms at home.Read full story
- Vietnam and Bangladesh will work closely to contribute more to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam affirmed after both nations were elected to the council on October 11.
Vietnam and Bangladesh have a “fantastic” bilateral relationship, he said, adding that in a multilateral setting, the two countries had served as UNHRC members. Read full story
– Vietnam will contribute proactively, actively and responsibly to shared concerns at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pham Thai Nhu Mai has told the press.
Affirming the importance of the CICA, Mai said that Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will attend the sixth conference in Kazakhstan from October 12-14.Read full story
– With 75 points, Vietnam is ranked 8th among 121 countries and territories listed in the Japanese-based media group Nikkei's latest and last COVID-19 Recovery Index.
From the 100th place when the ranking was first published in July 2021, Vietnam has seen significant improvement to be ranked in the top ten for four straight months since May 2022. Read full story
– Vietnam ranks fourth in the list of most Googled tourist destinations by Australians over the past 20 years, according to Google.
Vietnam earned some 394.2 trillion VND (16.05 billion USD) from tourism in the first nine months of this year. (Photo: VMA)Japan took the lead in the ranking, followed by New Zealand and Thailand, Google said./. Read full story