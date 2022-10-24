Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cambodian Senate President’s visit hoped to enhance ties with Vietnam The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum from October 24-26 is expected to contribute to consolidating and promoting the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries.

Politics Party leader congratulates Chinese Party General Secretary on re-election General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on October 23 offered congratulations to Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Politics Southeastern region should become Vietnam’s strongest development engine: Party leader Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on October 23 requested the Southeastern region to make efforts to become the locomotive and the strongest development engine of Vietnam while presiding over a Politburo conference.