☕ Afternoon briefing on October 24
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 24.
– President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum and a Cambodian high-ranking delegation have arrived in Hanoi to start a three-day official visit to Vietnam from October 24-26 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
This is an important political activity between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Cambodian Senate in 2022 – also the "Vietnam - Cambodia, Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Year", on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967).
– National Assembly deputies exchanged views on a draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) and some of its contents with mixed opinions, during the ongoing fourth session of the 15th legislature on October 24 morning.
NA deputies discuss draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended). (Photo: VNA)Chairwoman of the NA Committee on Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh said that the revised draft Law has 12 chapters and 121 articles, 15 articles more than the draft submitted to the National Assembly at the third session.
– US-based Foreign Policy magazine has run an article highlighting the Vietnamese government has been “deeply transparent with the public during the COVID-19 crisis”.
The press and media in Vietnam have contributed to creating social consensus and building public trust to combat the pandemic, according to the article.
- Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Huy Vinh on October 24 received a delegation from the Lao Ministry of National Defence’s Office led by Lt. Gen. Saichay Commasit.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Huy Vinh (R) and Lt. Gen. Saichay Commasit of Laos. (Photo: VNA)Vinh said the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos has always been vital for the two nations, adding that their senior leaders have attached great importance to preserving and consolidating the great relationship and special solidarity between the two governments, people and armies.
– The Vietnam Trade Office in Beijing, its chapters and trade promotion offices in other Chinese localities have worked hard to support Vietnamese businesses to access and fully exploit the Chinese market in various forms, towards further promoting exports to the country, said Commercial Counselor at the Vietnamese Embassy in China Nong Duc Lai.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in China, Lai said Vietnamese businesses have been updated on information about the Chinese market and policies and regulations of China in managing import and export of goods.
- Breaking Travel News, a world leading online tourism information website, has run a story highlighting major tourist destinations of Vietnam that have been honoured with the World Travel Awards recently.

– The People’s Committee of central Thua Thien-Hue province, in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, held a seminar in Bangkok on October 22 to promote its tourism potential and attract more Thai tourists to the locality.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh said that despite severe impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industries of Vietnam and Thailand have been making efforts to recover by restoring regular flights and building tourism products in accordance with customers' taste.
- VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, said on October 24 that it has received a 135 million USD climate financing package from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to manufacture Vietnam's first fully-electric public transport bus fleet and national EV charging network.
According to a press release from the company, which is a subordinate company of private conglomerate Vingroup, the credit package aims to support the country's efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and expand high-tech manufacturing industries./.