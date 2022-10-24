Vietnam, Laos step up practical cooperation in defence
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Huy Vinh on October 24 received a delegation from the Lao Ministry of National Defence’s Office led by its head Lt. Gen. Saichay Commasit.
(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
Vinh said the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos has always been vital for the two nations, adding that their senior leaders have attached great importance to preserving and consolidating the great relationship and special solidarity between the two governments, people and armies.
He noted that given complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past time, Vietnamese and Lao defence units have made significant efforts to deploy their cooperation tasks in the fields of politics, delegation exchange, search and rescue, border protection, and human resources training, among others.
Lauding the tight collaboration between the Lao office and its Vietnamese counterpart, Vinh affirmed leaders of the Ministry of National Defence support and create best conditions possible for the two sides to strengthen their cooperation and implement common perceptions reached by the leaders of the two defense ministries, thereby contributing to deepening the special solidarity and friendship between the two countries and their armies.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Earlier, the Lao delegation held talks with the Office of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to exchange experience, review their past collaboration, and discuss future orientations for their cooperation./.