-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded that people and enterprises must be the centre, key player, target, and momentum of administrative procedure reforms.



He made the request while speaking at a national teleconference on administrative procedure reforms and governance modernisation on September 15.



-The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on September 15 gave opinion on a Government’s report on anti-corruption activities in 2022.



According to the report, this year, the fight against corruption has continued to be strengthened with many important results, anti-corruption measures been applied comprehensively.



-The first joint rescue exercise of the militaries of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia took place in Vientiane on September 15.



Focusing on water and land rescue, it was participated in by nearly 500 military officers and soldiers of the three countries who exercised search and rescue in response to flooding, landslides, building collapses, and chemical leaks.



-Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien affirmed the importance of economic cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in the current world situation during his talks with his Lao counterpart Malaythong Kommasith on September 14.



The meeting took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on the sidelines of the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM-54).



-Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held talks with Minister of Tourism, Trade and Industry of Timor Leste Jose Lucas Da Silva on September 14, as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s activities at the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 54) and related meetings in Siem Reap, Cambodia.



The two sides spotlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relationship, and briefed each other on the economic and trade development of each country. They said that the bilateral trade still remains modest, reaching only 33.6 million USD in 2021.



-The Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2022 will be held on September 18 to seek recommendations from experts in making decisions and policies in multiple key sectors, in an effort to boost socio-economic recovery and development, heard a press conference on September 15.



Themed "Reinforcing the Macroeconomic Foundation, Promoting Sustainable Recovery and Development", the forum will be organised by the National Assembly's Economic Committee, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Economic Commission, and the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.



-Vietnam was among top 10 most popular destinations for Australian travelers in July, with more than 18,500 Australians visiting the Southeast Asian country in the month, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

New Zealand ranked first in the top 10 destinations for Australian tourists, with 96,180 arrivals, which was followed by Indonesia, the UK, the US, Fiji, India, Singapore, Thailand and Italy.



-The ASEAN Investment Report (AIR) 2022 titled “Pandemic Recovery and Investment Facilitation” was released at the 25th Meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers - ASEAN Investment Area Council (AEM - AIA25) on September 14.



AIR 2022 is made to facilitate a better understanding of FDI developments in ASEAN.



The report shows that ASEAN recorded a robust rebound in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, surging by 42% to reach 174 billion USD in 2021. This increase to near pre-pandemic levels reverses the decline in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the attractiveness of the region's economy for global investors.



-Vietnamese footballers had a great start in the U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, as they defeated Hong Kong 5-1 in their opening match in Indonesia on September 14.



Vietnam will play their next game on September 16 against Timor Leste.