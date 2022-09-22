Politics Government conference seeks ways to develop sci-tech market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 23 chaired a conference on developing the science and technology market, aiming to identify challenges and put forward solutions for Vietnam to better manage and operate it.

Politics Party leader asks HCM City to further promote its role as biggest development driver Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 23 asked Ho Chi Minh City to further bring into play its role as the biggest development driver for the southeastern region and Vietnam as a whole.

Politics Bac Giang rearranges, streamlines political apparatus The provincial Party Committee of the northern province of Bac Giang will push ahead with the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution 18-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017 on continuing to reform, rearrange the political system’s organizational apparatus towards compactness and efficiency.

Politics Vietnam promotes cooperation with Cuba, Canada, Comoros Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 22 met the President of the Comoros and the foreign ministers of Cuba and Canada on the sidelines of the High-Level Meetings of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session in New York.