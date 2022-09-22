Mercedes-Benz to assemble famous sport sedan in Vietnam
Some cars at the Mercedes-Benz Driving Festival that opened in Hanoi on September 21. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – AMG C43, a famous sport sedan model of Mercedes-Benz, will be assembled in Vietnam in the time ahead, according to Mercedes-Benz Vietnam Director-General Bradley Kelly.
Mercedes-Benz Vietnam has seen an acceleration in the upgrade and development of domestic car production and assembly lines in recent years. That’s why in 2021 and 2022, it has invested 33 million USD in developing six state-of-the-art technologies, some of which have made debut in the Vietnamese market, Kelly told the Mercedes-Benz Driving Festival 2022 that kicked off at the F1 circuit in Hanoi on September 21.
In particular, 2023 will mark an important milestone for Mercedes-AMG in Vietnam when its factory is capable of meeting strict technical standards to assemble Mercedes-AMG C43.
This will continue consolidating the manufacturer’s leading position in Vietnam’s car market when it becomes the first to assemble high-performance sport sedans here, he noted./.