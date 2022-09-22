Business Mercedes-Benz to assemble famous sport sedan in Vietnam AMG C43, a famous sport sedan model of Mercedes-Benz, will be assembled in Vietnam in the time ahead, according to Mercedes-Benz Vietnam Director-General Bradley Kelly.

Business Be, Cake, Visa launch co-branded credit card Digital bank Cake, ride-hailing platform Be and Visa announced their first co-branded credit card product called the Be-Cake Visa credit card, offering many exclusive benefits without annual fees and the highest cash-back rate in the market at 20%.

Business Deputy PM orders prompt completion of planning for Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has asked ministries, sectors and relevant localities to coordinate closely to reach consensus on the location and total expanded areas of the Noi Bai International Airport in the suburbs of Hanoi.