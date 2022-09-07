☕ Afternoon briefing on September 7
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 7.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 7 delivered a pre-recorded speech at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok city, Russia. In the speech, the Vietnamese Government leader underlined the significance of the forum, saying that it helps boost international cooperation, contributing to maintaining stability, cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific region and the world. Read full story
- The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the United Nations Development Programme in Vietnam (UNDP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation on September 7. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and Director of HCMA Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang spoke highly of UNDP’s contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, especially green and sustainable development, personnel training, and enhancing role of female leaders in Vietnam’s political system. Read full story
– A Vietnamese rice product has been introduced at Carrefour Collagen, a hypermarket run by French multinational retail and wholesaling corporation Carrefour, as part of a programme run by the Vietnam Trade Office in France. The September 6 debut marked the first appearance of the product branded ‘Com Vietnam’ in Carrefour’s distribution chain, which covers more than 250 hypermarkets and about 3,000 supermarkets and convenient stores across France. Read full story
– Nearly 3.4 million entries were recorded in the online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos, Laos – Vietnam relations after 12 weeks since the contest has been launched (from 4pm on June 13 to 3pm on September 5). The system counted 681,291 people joining the contest, including 2,027 Lao nationals and 85 contestants with other nationalities. Read full story
– More than 55 trillion VND (2.33 billion USD) has been disbursed so far to financially support people and enterprises hurt by the COVID-19 as part of the national socio-economic recovery and development programme, according to a report by the Ministry of Planning and Investment. Of the total, over 10.07 trillion VND has been provided in soft loans through the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies. Nearly 4.54 million affected labourers have received over 3.04 trillion VND in housing rental assistance. Read full story
The exhibition is underway at the Vietnam Women's Museum (Photo: VNA)– An exhibition highlighting 200 sets of Ao dai (traditional long dress) presented by 20 famous Vietnamese and foreign designers are underway at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi. The exhibition, themed “Ao Dai on the heritage path,” brings viewers to many natural and cultural heritages through different patterns highlighting many aspects of life, cultural heritages and beliefs. Read full story
– Many Korean enterprises want to learn about investment in Hanoi and look for support from the authorities, said Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to (RoK) Vietnam Park Noh Wan at his meeting with Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh on September 6. Lauding the capital’s economic growth over the past time, Park hoped the RoK business community in Hanoi will receive more support from the People’s Committee./. Read full story