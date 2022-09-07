Politics PM delivers speech at Eastern Economic Forum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 7 delivered a pre-recorded speech at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok city, Russia.

Politics Vietnam shares importance of promoting culture of peace at UN forum Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stressed the importance of the culture of peace and non-violence in the world while attending the UN General Assembly’s high-level forum on culture of peace on September 6.

Politics Hanoi to boost collaboration with Kazakh localities Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee and Chairman of its People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh and Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov on September 6 discussed measures to enhance cooperation between the Vietnamese capital city and Kazakhstan’s localities.

Politics Vietnamese naval ship wraps off visit to Indonesia Naval ship HQ 012-Ly Thai To of Brigade 162 of the Naval Region 4 anchored at Cam Ranh port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 6, concluding its visit, exchange and joint drill with the Indonesian Navy, according to the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) newspaper.