Society HCM City starts building 1,500 social housing units Construction of nearly 1,500 apartments for low-income people at two social housing projects has started in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Vietnam hopes for exemption of residence, income taxes for interns in Japan Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) Dao Ngoc Dung had a working session with Japanese Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) Katsunobu Kato in Tokyo on September 5, suggesting that the Japanese side consider the exemption of residence tax and income tax for Vietnamese interns as applied to those from other countries.

Society Over 36,200 contestants join Vietnam-Laos relations quiz's final week More than 36,200 people participated in the online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations from 4pm on August 29 to 3pm on September 5, the 12th week and also the last of the competition.