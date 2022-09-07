Nearly 3.4 million entries counted in quiz on Vietnam – Laos relations
A photo exhibition on the Vietnam - Laos relations was kicked off at the National News Agency Centre in Hanoi on September 6. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 3.4 million entries were recorded in the online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos, Laos – Vietnam relations after 12 weeks since the contest has been launched (from 4pm on June 13 to 3pm on September 5).
The system counted 681,291 people joining the contest, including 2,027 Lao nationals and 85 contestants with other nationalities.
The contest forms part of activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
It also aims to educate people of the two countries, especially youngsters, on the Vietnam – Laos, Laos – Vietnam revolution tradition and special friendship during the struggle for national liberation and socialist construction in each country.
The quiz was available weekly at the www.vietlao.dangcongsan.vn. It was jointly organised by the Communist Review – the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), social network VCNet and other press agencies.
Each week, there were one first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second prizes worth 2 million VND each, and five third ones worth 1 million VND each./.